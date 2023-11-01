Grand Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Mysuru

November 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The 68th Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated impressively in Mysuru on Wednesday. This year’s celebrations are a special and memorable since it’s the golden jubilee of State’s renaming as Karnataka with the State government planning a year-long celebration to make Karnataka@50 a remarkable commemoration.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa hoisted the Kannada flag to mark the celebrations and offered flowers to the statue of goddess Bhuvaneshwari, at the Oval Grounds here. He was accompanied by many dignitaries including MLAs, MLCs, senior officials, and others.

He later inspected the parade and witnessed an attractive march past by around 18 teams.

In his Rajyotsva Day address, the Minister spoke about the efforts being made for the use of Kannada in administration and language development.

He said various activities have been chalked out all through the year on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations of renaming of the State as Karnataka. The celebrations will go on till November 1, 2024. The programmes also include measures and activities for the development of Kannada.

Dr. Mahadevappa said the State government remembers and expresses its gratitude to former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs who has been credited for renaming the State as Karnataka. At the same time, we also remember the efforts put in by various personalities for the development of Kannada over the years.

The people who fought for the unification of Karnataka should be recollected on the occasion of grand celebrations of Rajyotsava.

Stating that eight Kannada literary personalities have won Jnanpith awards – the highest Indian literary awards, he said the recognition speaks about the richness of our language.

He said Kannada has retained its identity amidst modernisation and recalled the words of Mahatma Gandhi who said “Everyone has to respect their mother tongue.”

The Minister said the government is committed for the use of Kannada in the administration and added that it has given highest priority for the language. At the same time, the government has taken steps so that the language should not stay behind in the midst of rapid technological innovations. Software was being developed for the use of Kannada in mobile phones and other digital platforms. It is necessary to use Kannada in science and technology communications.

He urged the people to maximise the use of Kannada wherever it is possible, giving priority and importance to the language of the land. The youth of Karnataka must use the language and help in developing the language.

On the occasion, “Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Nadu”, written by Huilgol Narayanarayaru; Kuvempu’s “Yalladariru Yanthadaru Hiru Yendendigu Nee Kannadavagiru”; “Hottittu Hottittu Kannada Deepa” of Siddaiya Puranik, and Channaveera Kanavi’s “Hesarayithu Karnataka Usiragali Kannada”, were sung.

The Minister and other dignitaries presented Mysuru district Rajyotsava awards and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar awards on the occasion.

The Rajyotsava awards were conferred on 50 achievers while the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar awards were presented to 17 achievers.

