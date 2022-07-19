Grand Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Mahotsav in the offing

Har Ghar Tiranga, a week-long campaign, likely to be extended till Sept. 17 in the region

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has decided to celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Mahotsav as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on a grand note.

KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and national leaders will be invited for the utsav.

Mr. Bommai will release a logo for Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Mahotsav in Bengaluru by next week, he added.

Sports events, essay writing competition and health camps will be held in villages, taluks and at the district level in all the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

For organising sports events and healthy camps, various committees comprising officials of Public Instructions, Youth Empowerment and Sports and the Family and Health Welfare departments will be formed for a systematic and smooth conduct of competitions.

As part of Har Ghar Tiranga, a week-long nation-wide campaign from August 11 to 17, to encourage people to hoist the national flag in their houses, Mr. Revoor said that a decision will be taken after discussing it with Mr. Bommai to extend the campaign till September 17 in parts of Kalyana Karnataka region to mark the 75th anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) Liberation Day.

Target achieved

The State government has released ₹7,328.33 crore against a total allocation of ₹11,878.33 crore from 2013-14 to 2022-23 to the KKRDB. Of the ₹7,328.33 crore released, the board has spent ₹7,107.47 crore (96%), Mr. Revoor said.

An engineering cell will be established under the KKRDB to monitor and to speed up development works taken up under the board, he added.

Mr. Revoor listed some of the development works taken up by KKRDB during his tenure, including an international standard stadium in 60 acres land of land on the campus of Gulbarga University and a hostel for Kalyana Karnataka students in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹59 crore.

Replying to a question, Mr. Revoor said that funds are being allocated to taluks based on the indicators provided by the D.M. Nanjundappa Committee report. There is no discrimination in the allocation of funds by the board, he added.