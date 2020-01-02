Grand Hampi Utsav likely

Hinting that Hampi Utsav will be celebrated on a grand scale by the State government, Lok Sabha member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa has said that the festivities would reflect the golden days of the Vijayanagar empire.

“Considering the plans and preparations for Hampi Utsav scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11, I think we will have to spend over ₹ 10 crore. There is no dearth of money in the government and the required amount of money would be released,” he said, after flagging off a sculpture-making workshop organised in Hampi on Wednesday. The event was organised as part of the Hampi Utsav.

The two-day celebrations would include water sports, Hampi by sky, fish mela, Chitra Santhe and sculpture exhibition, he added.

“All the activities, particularly the exhibitions, are designed in such a way that they would showcase the glory of the Vijayanagar empire. The idea is to make the younger generation be aware of the great empire that ruled South India having its capital in Hampi. The utsav was normally held on November 3, 4 and 5 every year. This time, it had to be rescheduled thanks to various reasons, including the by-elections to Assembly constituencies. Next time onwards, it would be rolled back to its earlier schedule,” he said.

Terming the Vijayanagar empire as the second-largest in the world after the Roman Empire, Assistant Commissioner Sheik Tanveer said that there were many historical sites that needed to be excavated and studied.

Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, S.C. Ramesh said that the artists for sculpture workshop were selected transparently. He expressed pleasure over a Chitra Santhe being organised during Hampi Utsav for the first time. He appealed to the workshop organisers to permanently keep the sculptures created in the workshop displayed at Hampi University itself after the celebrations.

Posters pertaining to Chitra Santhe were released on the occasion. As many as 36 sculptors from different parts of the State participated in the workshop that would continue till January 9.