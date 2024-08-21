Grand event marks Gajapayana of nine Dasara elephants

The first batch of nine caparisoned elephants that will take part in the Mysuru Dasara festivities in October began their journey from Veeranahosahalli gate on the outskirts of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve to the city on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signalling the countdown to the Dasara celebrations, the elephants led by 58-year-old tusker Abhimanyu, who is slated to carry the golden howdah during the Jamboo Savari, embarked on Gajapayana – the stately march from the jungle camps to the city of palaces.

The event where the elephants were accorded ceremonial reception was witnessed by a large number of people, as the occasion set the ball rolling for the celebrations that commence from October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, and several others received the caparisoned elephants on their arrival at the venue and showered flowers on them after the puja and rituals by priests.

With the mahouts on their back, the elephants marched a distance amidst the presence of tribals and locals as a part of Gajapayana, before boarding separate trucks for Mysuru. All nine jumbos arrived here traversing a distance of 70 km and are camping at the Aranya Bhavan campus. The elephants will enter the palace on August 23, with a grand reception planned for them by the district administration.

In the past, the elephants used to march on foot from the jungles to Mysuru. Now, the event is symbolic, as the jumbos cover a short distance and are later transported to Mysuru in trucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Dr. Mahadevappa flagged off the Gajapayana of nine elephants amidst a festive ambience, and cultural and folk performances by the tribals and locals. He said the first batch of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu will be welcomed at the palace on August 23. Other jumbos in the batch includes Kanjan, Ekalavya, Bheema, Lakshmi, Varalakshmi, Rohit, Dhananjaya, and Gopi.

The Minister said Arjuna, who died during a fight with a wild tusker last year, had taken part in Dasara for 14 times and carried howdah on nine occasions. Forest destruction and encroachment are the key reasons for human and animal conflict, he added.

Dr. Mahadevappa said the Chief Minister has directed for grand Dasara celebrations with the State receiving good rains this year and all dams in the State being full. The Dasara preparations are being held as per the CM’s directions, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khandre, in his address, said two memorials are coming up for Arjuna. One at Sakleshpur where it died and another one at its camp in Balle. He said the second batch of five elephants will reach Mysuru next month.

He recalled the days when Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar used to give a start to Gajapayana from Mastigudi in H.D. Kote taluk after a puja to the elephants. Now, the event is being held at Veeranahosahalli.

Mr. Khandre said forest conservation is key for addressing climate change and cited the Wayanad landslide. He said railway barricades are being installed in places that are witnessing the human and elephant conflict as 20-30 people die every year in conflict with wild elephants in the State.

Jungle Lodges chairman and MLA Anil Chikkamadu said he has urged the government to institute awards in the name of tusker Arjuna. MLA Harish Gowda said steps have to be taken for providing basic facilities to tribals who live predominantly in Hunsur taluk. He urged the government to develop the birthplace of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs and develop a museum at his ancestral home at Kallahalli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.