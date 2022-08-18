Grand Devraj Urs birth anniversary from tomorrow

The district administration, the Backward Classes Welfare Department, the Kannada and Culture Department and the Karnataka State backward Classes Okkutta have decided to celebrate the 107th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister late D. Devraj Urs in a grand manner for three days from Saturday.

The former MLC Thippannappa Kamaknoor, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that on Saturday, an exhibition will be organised at S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir where artisans will display their traditional crafts . On Sunday, a quiz and yoga and sports events will be held for schools and colleges at the district-level.

And, on Tuesday, students will be educated about forests to help them grow with nature and contribute towards a sustainable future.

A grand cultural procession carrying a portrait of Devraj Urs will be taken out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk to Ranga Mandir, he added.