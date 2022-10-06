Grand Dasara helped to revive tourism

Stakeholders happy and relieved as massive crowds thronged Mysuru city

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 06, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru palace witnessed a heavy rush of tourists a day after Dasara celebrations concluded. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand Mysuru Dasara celebration, which just concluded, has energised the tourism sector which had not fully recovered from the devastating impact of the COVID pandemic. The two back-to-back years of subdued celebrations affected the tourism industry as Dasara, the annual spectacle, is a platform for boosting footfall that support the people dependent on the sector for their livelihood.

The fest this year gave employment to many with a slew of events conducted over the last 10 days, bringing back the past glory.

Mammoth crowds descended on the city to experience the finale – Jamboo Savari - which is the focal point of the festivities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had not seen crowds like this in the past several years. The low-key festivities in the last two years stopped them from coming to Mysuru. With grandeur returning, the people thronged the city to be part of the celebrations,” said a senior official, who was involved in the arrangements.

The big question is how many turned up to Mysuru for Jamboo Savari? While the stakeholders feel tens of thousands of people watched the spectacle, lakhs of tourists visited Mysuru over the last 10 days for Dasara. “Around 15 lakh people saw the finale on Wednesday,” claimed Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

While there is no parameter to assess the number of people who watched the finale at the palace and on the 5-km long procession route till Bannimantap, the turnout was indeed one of the largest in recent years and the reason is obvious – two years of subdued celebrations. “People were missing Dasara and this year they got back what they wanted,” according to the stakeholders. 

Revenge tourism made its presence felt in Mysuru during the celebrations considering the rush the city witnessed over the past 10 days. “Mysureans are new to traffic jams. This year, the jams were relatively more. This gives credence that there was a revenge tourism,” said a senior officer.

The hotels saw 100 per cent occupancy and the post-Dasara rush has continued as the places of tourist importance continue to remain crowded. The palace, zoo and Chamundi Hills were among the places that witnessed heavy rush since morning. With the holiday season continuing, footfall is likely to remain steady at least over the next one week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app