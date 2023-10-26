ADVERTISEMENT

Grand celebrations planned in Gadag to mark 50 years of naming Karnataka

October 26, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister H.K. Patil releases posters and banners of the Karnataka Sambhrama-50 programme

The Hindu Bureau

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, among others, releasing posters and banners of the Karnataka Sambhrama-50 programme in Gadag on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil has said that all preparations are under way for the grand celebrations in Gadag on November 3 of the golden jubilee of naming of Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons on Wednesday evening, Mr. Patil said that the celebrations on November 3 are meant to commemorate the convention held to mark the occasion on the Cotton Sale Society premises in Gadag 50 years ago.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be part of the November 3rd event.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah will arrive in Gadag by the Golden Chariot train from Hampi to welcome the Karnataka Jyoti at Veeranarayana Temple. He will then pay floral tributes to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari to flag off the procession comprising various tableaux and folk troupes,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that from Veeranarayana Temple, the Chief Minister will be taken in a procession to the premises of Cotton Sale Society. Then, there will be the grand golden jubilee celebrations. This apart, there will be an exhibition of five-decade old photographs as part of the celebrations, he said.

The Rajyotsava celebrations will be held at the K.H. Patil District Stadium on November 1. On the same day, there will be cultural programmes on a grand scale on the Cotton Sale Society premises. On November 2 and 3 also, there will be cultural programmes from local and State-level artistes.

Inauguration

On November 3, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate a 450-bed hi-tech hospital and school building on the premises of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, Mr. Patil said.

On the occasion, the Minister released posters and banners of the Gadag programme, Karnataka Sambhrama-50.

Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L., Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagoudar, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Veerayyaswami Hiremath, Assistant Director of Tourism Department Kotresh Vibhuti, Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Empowerment Sharanu Gogeri and Information Officer Vasanth Madlur were present.

