Grand celebrations in Yadgir, Raichur

Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil addressing a gathering at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara in Raichur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

May 03, 2022 20:16 IST

The birth anniversary of Basaveshwara was celebrated in a grand manner in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Tuesday.

A procession with the participants carrying a portrait of Basaveshwara was taken out. And, a car rally was organised by the Basava Youth Association in Yadgir.

Meanwhile, the district administration in the two districts celebrated Basava Jayanti.

In a programme held at Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap in Raichur, Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil lauded the social reforms launched by Basaveshwara in the 12th century. He said that the Sharanas of the 12th century led by Basaveshwara tried to address social evils and caste discrimination through their Vachanas.

Siddu Yapalaparvi, a professor who gave a special lecture, said that the concept of Anubhava Mantapa [similar to today’s parliamentary system] was first introduced by Basaveshwara. He [Basaveshwara] fought against gender inequality and caste discrimination and also stressed on the need for education for women.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner L. Chandrashekhar Nayak, Additional Deputy Commissioner K.R. Durugesh, Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. and community leaders were present.

In Yadgir

In a similar programme held in Yadgir, MLA Venkatareddy Mudal said that social reforms that were implemented during the era of Basaveshwara were highly effective. Inter-caste and widow marriages were the most important reforms. The teachings of Basaveshwara to empower society through his Vachanas in the 12th century are relevant even today, he added.

Principal of Government Degree College Subhaschandra Koulagi gave a speech on the reforms introduced by Basaveshwara.

Yadgir Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal and others were present.

Meanwhile, political parties, pro-Kannada organisations and other private organisations also celebrated the birth anniversary of the social reformer.