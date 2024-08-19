Grand celebration of 200th anniversary of battle of Kittur

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda held a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday with officers and elected representatives to review preparations for a grand Kittur Utsav to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the battle of Kittur.

A release from the office of MLA Babasaheb Patil said that Mr. Byre Gowda agreed to release ₹5 crore for the utsav and ₹35 crore for a memorial.

“The Minister agreed to our demand to build a theme park on the Kittur Fort premises,” the MLA said.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Assistant Commissioner Prabhavati Fakirupur and other officers were present, said the release.

