Grameena Bank launches ‘Vikas Yuva Prerana’

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has launched “Vikas Yuva Prerana”, a special scheme to encourage students of polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) to take up entrepreneurial activities. Bank chairman Gopi Krishna, who launched the scheme at a function here on Tuesday, said that the bank would lay stronger thrust on lending under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). This move is expected to help students explore career opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship and take up self-employment.

Under this initiative, awareness programmers would be held for outgoing students of polytechnics and ITIs on their campuses. In the second stage, candidates interested in taking up self-employment would be short-listed. Later, the bank would provide them with necessary training and in the third stage, the bank would extend credit support up to ₹ 10 lakh to selected candidates. The bank has set a target of covering all polytechnics and ITIs in its area of operation comprising nine districts, he said.

Feb 12, 2020

