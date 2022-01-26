Grama One launched in 12 districts of Karnataka to provide services at doorstep

To be extended to all districts before March-end

Grama One, which seeks to provide a host of government services under the same roof in rural areas, was launched in 12 districts by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on January 26. The services will be extended to all districts across Karnataka by the end of March.

Earlier, Grama One had been run on a trial basis in four districts to understand the challenges since it's a technology-based service offering. It enables access to a host of services offered by the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Revenue, Women and Children Development.

“The services being provided at the doorstep will ensure convenience to people who now have to spend time and money to reach taluk office to get services. This will also remove middlemen,” Mr. Bommai said during the virtual launch in Bengaluru. “More than 6 lakh applications have been cleared during the pilot project in 4 districts. I have directed officers to make the system more efficient. Deputy Commissioners should consider this as a priority of the government and bring qualitative changes of life.”

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Bommai said that about 25 services will be offered in Grama One initially before the number is scaled up to 100. “Grama One would be extended to all gram panchayats in all districts before the end of March,” he said.

Stating that the programme would be monitored constantly to improve efficiency level, he said, “A special cell will be set up with equipment and technical personnel in the offices of tahsildars to improve efficiency. E-governance department will be reviewing the programme.”