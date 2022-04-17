‘Gram Vastavya’ is getting a good response, says Yadgir DC

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya during her ‘Gram Vastavya’ programme in Hayyal (B) village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With disposing of around 6,000 applications received from the public, Yadgir Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said that the ‘Gram Vastavya’ programme has been getting a good response in the district.

She was speaking at Jialladhikari Nade Halli Kade in Hayyal( B) village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday.

Stressing the benefits of holding gram vastavyas programmes every month, Dr. Ragapriya said that 6,000 applications that were received in the entire district during a year period were disposed of so far. “Most of the pending issues related to the Revenue Department were solved,” she added.

The DC received a total of 116 applications in Hayyal (B) village in her gram vastavya programme and of them, she disposed of 42 applications and extended benefits by solving problems.

“We disposed of 42 applications on the spot and the rest will be disposed of later,” she added.

Dr. Ragapriya specifically said that the intention of holding gram vastavya is merely not to receive applications but also to develop villages. “You can submit applications related to any issues and seek relief,” she appealed.

Revenue Department officials were present.