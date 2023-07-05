Gram Sabhas asked to submit list of houseless families soon

July 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has directed gram sabhas to finalize and submit a list of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awaaz Yojana (PMGSY) scheme within a week for the construction of houses for the homeless in rural areas.

Under the Centrally-sponsored scheme, 1.41 lakh houses have been allotted to the State and so far 63,000 have been selected. The remaining 78,000 are yet to be selected. The MLAs should immediately take a personal interest in finalizing the list of beneficiaries from the gram sabhas,” he said in a release.

The Minister said though the deadline for selecting the beneficiaries of the scheme has already been extended twice, the list has not been given. The deadline for finalizing the list has now been set at July 20. Therefore, the MLAs who have not finalized the list so far should take immediate action. Otherwise, the project will go back to the Centre.

A list of homeless people in rural areas has been prepared and those who are eligible for the scheme have been identified. In the list, the number of beneficiaries has to be selected as per the number of houses allotted for allotment. If the MLAs inform the gram sabhas and finalise the list within a week, the benefit of the scheme will go to the homeless in the State. The selection process will be done online, Mr. Khan said

He said the Union and State governments will provide 60:40 grants for the project, ₹1,03,000 for the general category and ₹1,20,000 for the SC/ST community. Mr Khan said that the subsidy will be given and a house of 150 to 700 sq.ft. will be constructed.

