ADVERTISEMENT

Gram panchayat workers to launch indefinite strike tomorrow

February 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

They are seeking regularisation of services of tax collectors, clerical staff, data entry operators, valvemen and cleaning workers

The Hindu Bureau

State vice-president of CITU-affiliated Karnataka State Gram Panchayat Employees Association B.I. Iliger and others releasing posters and pamphlets in Haveri on Sunday, related to the indefinite agitation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking regularisation of services of tax collectors, clerical staff, data entry operators, valvemen and cleaning workers of gram panchayats, an indefinite agitation will be launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons in Haveri on Sunday, State vice-president of CITU-affiliated Karnataka State Gram Panchayat Employees Association B.I. Iliger said that gram panchayat employees from the across the State will participate in the indefinite agitation.

Mr. Iliger said that the association will urge the State government to declare all these workers of gram panchayats as government employees at one-go.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged the government to fix ₹25,000 as minimum wages for gram panchayat employees keeping in consideration the soaring prices of essential commodities. These employees should get a minimum compensation of ₹6,000 and if they expire during their service, their dependants should be paid the pension, he said.

Mr. Iliger said that all those gram panchayat employees appointed before October 31, 2017 should be regularised at one-go.

Seeking fulfilment of various demands, the association will launch the indefinite agitation in Benglauru and it will continue till all the demands are met, he said.

On the occasion, posters and pamphlets related to the indefinite agitation were released. DIFI State secretary Basavaraj Pujar and other office-bearers were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US