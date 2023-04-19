ADVERTISEMENT

Gram panchayat vice-president killed while trying to stop group clash in Dharwad district of Karnataka

April 19, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Praveen is associated with the BJ Yuva Morcha (BJP youth wing).

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of folk artistes performing during a jatre (village fair) in Karnataka. The incident took place during the Udachmma Devi Jatra in Kotur village of Dharwad district. 

Kotur gram panchayat Vice-President Praveen Kammar succumbed to injuries after being stabbed while reportedly trying to prevent a group clash during a village fair, in Dharwad on April 19. Police have detained four persons.

Praveen is associated with the BJ Yuva Morcha (BJP youth wing). According to sources, he intervened in a group clash during the Udachmma Devi Jatra in the village on April 18 evening.

While he managed to pacify both groups and disperse them, a few of them returned with more people at night. Once again, Praveen intervened and tried to pacify the two sides, but he was stabbed.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Dharwad where he succumbed to the injuries on April 19 morning.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, who visited the hospital, told The Hindu that they had detained four persons.

“We are investigating the case from all angles, including possible involvement of persons from outside,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, additional forces have been deployed in the village.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MLA Amrut Desai, visited the hospital to pay their last respects to the deceased.

