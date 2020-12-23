Gram panchayat polls: Phase 1 peaceful despite some skirmishes

Barring a few scattered instances of voters and supporters of candidates having arguments with the polling staff and police, and one instance of a group clash in Chitradurga district, the first phase of the gram panchayat elections concluded peacefully across Karnataka on Tuesday.

There was enthusiastic participation by voters despite the COVID-19 scare. While elaborate arrangements were made to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, voters were often seen violating norms such as maintaining social distancing.

A group clash and case of stone pelting was reported at Azad Nagar in Baramsagar hobli of Chitradurga district. Two groups fought with each other over the issue of bringing voters to the booth. According to the police, the situation was tense but brought under control.

Police action over violation of the model code of conduct led to tension for a while at Rudrapatna village in Arkalgud taluk as locals allegedly manhandled a police officer and staged a dharna. On receiving information about a breakfast distribution programme, a team led by Konanur PSI Ajay Kumar caned voters outside the polling booth, which enraged the people. The police have detained five people in this connection.

Elderly voters

Braving age-related problems, elderly voters came out to vote in good numbers. Gopi Poojary, 105, from Tenka Edapadavu, voted in a polling booth at Ganjimutt, near Mangaluru city, with autorickshaw driver Ashok Prabhu Vaddur carrying her to the polling station. Nonagenarian Rukamma, of Kere Bhosga village, and 90-year-old Vijamma, of Narona gram panchayat, also enthusiastically exercised their franchise.

However, 73-year-old Rathnamma of Mutturu village, who cast her vote at Changadihalli in Sakleshpur taluk, did not survive to know the election result. She breathed her last minutes after coming out of the polling booth. Chand Pasha, 99, of Karakanalli in Bidar district, also passed away after returning home from the booth. Damodar Yaligar, a gram panchayat candidate, was found dead in a house at Garag village in Dharwad district.

While the polling concluded peacefully, a polling official himself created a scare in Belagavi district after he was found in possession of a pistol on Monday night. The official, Suleman Sanadi, was subsequently questioned by the police and replaced by another officer.

About 80% polling

Initial reports indicate that nearly 80% of the voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of the GP polls. According to sources in the State Election Commission, Bengaluru Urban recorded 76.46% polling. The percentage of polling in some of the other districts was: Shivamogga – 86.94%, Udupi – 74.1%, Hassan – 85.93%, Mandya – 85.95%, Koppal – 79%, Yadgir– 76%, Ballari - 81.22%, Uttara Kannada – 74.83%, Gadag – 79.92%, and Dharwad – 80%. A final percentage of polling in all the districts in the first phase will be known only on Wednesday.