Gram panchayat polls across Karnataka likely to be after Deepavali

Bengaluru

14 September 2020 09:11 IST

They were scheduled in June and July

Elections to nearly 6,000 gram panchayats across Karnataka are likely to be held after Deepavali, in November-end or early December.

Official sources said that Deputy Commissioners have already notified the reservation list for various categories and the State Election Commission (SEC) has prepared the electoral rolls of all GPs.

With increase in COVID-19 cases, the SEC is expected to once again seek suggestions from the DCs on their readiness to conduct the polls.

The SEC had postponed the polls, scheduled in June and July, based on suggestions by the DCs. Following the end of the term, administrators have been appointed for GPs.

COVID-19 duty

Presently, the district-level administrations are busy handling COVID-19 and floods. With a huge manpower required for conducting the polls, the district administrations’ preparedness to conduct polls was essential, sources said.

Meanwhile, the State government has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting polls to rural local bodies. The SOP prescribes use of postal ballot for all those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable to cast their vote.

The SOP also directs candidates not to have public gatherings or use loudspeakers during the campaign, but they can undertake door-to door campaign with the least number of people.