Gram panchayat member hacked to death in Hoskote

A 45-year-old gram panchayat member was hacked to death near the office in Bylanarasapura near Hosakote on July 7 evening.

The deceased, Afaq, is a landlord and a businessman. He was busy talking to his friend outside the office of the Bylanarasapura Gram Panchayat, of which he is a member, when he was attacked by some men armed with lethal weapons. He was hacked to death, before the assailants fled the scene.

Passers-by rushed the profusely bleeding Afaq to M.V.G. Hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Nandagudi police rushed to the spot. Based on witness accounts and CCTV footage from the area, the police have identified the assailants. Special teams have been formed to track down the accused.

Police sources said that the assailants were known to Afaq and he was murdered over personal rivalry.

