GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gram panchayat member hacked to death in Hoskote

Police sources said that the assailants were known to Afaq and he was murdered over personal rivalry

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old gram panchayat member was hacked to death near the office in Bylanarasapura near Hosakote on July 7 evening.

The deceased, Afaq, is a landlord and a businessman. He was busy talking to his friend outside the office of the Bylanarasapura Gram Panchayat, of which he is a member, when he was attacked by some men armed with lethal weapons. He was hacked to death, before the assailants fled the scene.

Passers-by rushed the profusely bleeding Afaq to M.V.G. Hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Nandagudi police rushed to the spot. Based on witness accounts and CCTV footage from the area, the police have identified the assailants. Special teams have been formed to track down the accused.

Police sources said that the assailants were known to Afaq and he was murdered over personal rivalry.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.