Gram panchayat member dies in clash

A gram panchayat member was murdered at Adyar Padavu on the outskirts of the city on Friday night.

According to Mangaluru Rural Police, Yakub and his supporters had a heated exchange of words with another group. Yakub was injured during the exchange of blows that followed among members of the two groups.

Yakub was brought to a private hospital in Falnir in the city where he died in the early hours of Saturday. The police have registered a case of murder and are searching the suspects.

