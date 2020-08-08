Gram panchayat-level disaster management committees to come up in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi: Ashok

MANGALURU

08 August 2020 15:25 IST

They will identify areas prone to flooding, monitor working of relief camps and ensure affected families get necessary facilities

Disaster management committees will be set up at the gram panchayat level for carrying out flood relief operations. The State government is trying this out on a pilot basis in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the flood relief works in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Ashok said each gram panchayat will have a 10-member disaster member committee comprising present and former gram panchayat members, social workers and other volunteers. The members of this committee will be of great use in identifying areas prone to flooding and help the district administration in shifting the affected families to safe areas. They will also monitor working of the relief camps and ensure that affected families get necessary facilities there.

The members of these committees will be trained by the district administration and the government will release funds for these committees. “Having these committees will prevent situations where the district administration finds it hard to get volunteers for disaster relief works,” Mr. Ashok said and claimed that the Central government has appreciated this initiative of the State government and has sought details.

No change

Mr. Ashok said the norms of compensation for those affected by floods will remain the same as the one announced last year by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Residents of houses that are permanently damaged will receive ₹5 lakh, while those suffering partial damage will receive ₹3 lakh as compensation. “Compensation of ₹10,000 will be given even in cases where houses are flooded for a short duration,” he said and added that compensation will be paid also for damage resulting from heavy winds, and fall of trees and electric poles.

There was no dearth of funds for the State government as the Centre has released ₹310 crore under the National Disaster Relief Fund for flood relief works. “The district administration has separate heads of accounts for flood relief, building houses for affected families and fighting corona. These is no case for diversion of funds,” he said.