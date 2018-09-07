Gram panchayat demands special relief package

more-in

Estimating the loss caused due to heavy rains in its limits to the tune of ₹ 75 to 80 crore, Vanaguru Gram Panchayat in Sakleshpur taluk has demanded that the State Government grant a special relief package. It wants new residential schools to accommodate children who have lost their school buildings, and rehabilitation for the people who lost their houses.

H.T. Anand, president of Vanaguru GP, said at a press conference here on Thursday that the rains caused landslips and damaged many public and private properties. “We had never witnessed rains as heavy as this time. Roads have disappeared, paddy fields have been washed away and coffee plantations have been filled with rubble. Representatives of the district administration and many people’s representatives have visited our place, but so far no relief has come to us,” he said.

Among eight schools and nine anganwadi centres in the panchayat, five schools and six anganwadi buildings have collapsed partially. The students had been attending classes in fear as the roof could collapse anytime. “A newly built government PU College building has remained unoccupied as there were no students. The government should start a residential school in the same building so that the students could be accommodated there,” he said.

As many as 210 houses have been damaged during the rains. While some families continued to stay put in the same houses, many have shifted to houses of their relatives. The government should take up a project to rehabilitate them all. The electricity supply to over 1,000 houses was disrupted due to rains. The repair work had been continuing and more than 200 families were yet to get power supply restored, he said.

Regarding the plight of farmers, he said growers of coffee, paddy, pepper, ginger and cardamom had suffered a huge loss. Vast tracts of land had turned out to be uncultivable. “The government should waive all loans of the farmers in the panchayat”, he said.

GP members V.S. Shanmukha, Jyothi and Sukanya K.M were present.