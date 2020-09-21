Gram panchayat, anganwadi workers stage protest

Members of gram panchayat workers union and anganwadi workers union staged protests in Belagavi on Monday.
Gram panchayat workers staged a protest in front of the zilla panchayat demanding payment of wages of some full-time and contract workers that were pending since 2017.
They said that the government had to pay arrears of over ₹ 390 crore to several thousand gram panchayat workers. The government should pay this on priority, by reducing outlay to other sectors and schemes, they said.
They also demanded that these workers be paid pension and given time-bound promotions. They demanded that watermen, bill collectors and computer operators be promoted after amending Cadre and Recruitment rules.
Leaders V.P. Kulkarni and G.M. Jaine Khan addressed the protesters.
Anganwadi workers staged their protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, seeking revision of wages and demanding that kindergarten classes be held in anganwadis, instead of in schools. Under the New Education Policy, the government is planning to open kindergarten classes in schools.
This should be stopped and pre-school classes should be held in anganwadis. Anganwadis should be allowed to issue transfer certificates to students who want to join first standard. Anganwadi workers should also be given revised wages and social security benefits, they said.
Leaders Meenakshi Kotagi, Sutaja Belagaonkar and others were present.
