GRAKOOS members take out rally

Members of the Grameena Koolikarara Sangha (GRAKOOS) took out a rally in Belagavi on Tuesday seeking effective implementation of MGNREGA scheme across the State.
They sat in dharna for some time at Rani Channamma Circle and from there walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office holding placards.
Their demands include increasing the mandatory days of employment under MGNREGA scheme to 200 days a year and immediate payment of wage arrears.
They also demanded that the Union and State governments provide five kilogrammes of additional foodgrains for another six months.
This is because the lock down has severely affected rural areas where the poor are having a difficult time in feeding their families.
Added to this is the losses suffered due to floods and heavy rain. The landless poor need the government to support them at this crucial time, they said. They warned of a State-wide agitation if their demands are not met.
