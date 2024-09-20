GRAKOOS alleges irregularities in MGNREGA

MGNREGA workers have alleged of large-scale irregularities in the implementation of the rural job scheme in parts of Belagavi district, saying it has deprived employment to several workers.

In a letter submitted to the zilla panchayat, members of Grameena Kooli Karmikara Sangha (GRAKOOS) complained that officers in nine gram panchayats in Hukkeri taluk and five GPs in Gokak were fudging documents to claim that MGNREGA work was completed in various sites, while denying work to labourers who needed work.

They alleged that in several places, the GPs had created false nominal muster rolls, attendance records, and work completion records using duplicate pictures of work sites. As proof, they submitted copies of fake NMRs and attendance reports, pictures of the same site uploaded on the MGNREGA website, claiming them to be of works taken up at various sites. The Hindu has copies of the pictures and documents.

According to the letter, the affected GPs are Suladala, Gujanala, Madawala, Khanagaon, and Midakanatti in Gokak, and Managutti, Salamwadi, Daddi, Khot, Hanchinala, Kochari, Hospet, Sultanpur, and Basapur in Hukkeri taluk.

“The other problem is that in several places, officers are either denying or stopping approved work by saying that the work sites are within forest areas. There is no rule that MGNREGA work cannot be taken up in forest areas. We have urged GP officers to coordinate with forest officers to ensure that MGNREGA work can be allotted or continued in forest areas,’‘ Ningappa Sanadi, one of the signatories to the letter, said.

Our demands are that all the applicants should get work, set different standards for measuring work in soft and rocky soils, provide water, shade and first aid at all work sites, resume work that was stopped for various reasons like objection by forest officers, set different parameters for senior citizens and disabled, as per rules, and that grievances of all workers should be resolved at the taluk levels, Mr. Sanadi said.

“We have complained before the zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat authorities that some contractors were taking up rural works with the help of earth moving machines and avoiding labourers in several GPs. One of them is Bheemanagouda Patil, a contractor and a loyal follower of MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. He forces all officers to give him work that was to be allotted under MGNREGA. However, officials clean up the records by creating false NMRs, attendance records and work completion reports by repeatedly using pictures of the same site in several places,” Vishveshvariah Hiremath, another signatory, said.

Mr. Jarkiholi denied the allegations that his followers were carrying out works in violation of norms or that they were threatening officers. “It is true that Bheemangouda Patil is my follower. But I do not think that he is involved in any such kind of work. If any inquiry finds that he or his associates are involved in such works, officials are at liberty to initiate action against the offenders,” the MLA told The Hindu.

Rahul Shindhe, ZP CEO, said he would look into the complaints and seek a report from officials. “We will independently check the complaints through MGNREGA ombudsman and punish officials if found guilty,” he said.