Graft charges: Cheluvarayaswamy terms letter as ‘fake’

August 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday dismissed as “fake” a letter submitted by Agriculture Department officials to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot levelling corruption charges against him.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, the Minister said he had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe by the Chief Secretary to identify the persons behind such a letter which had names of department officials.

The Minister said he had discussed the matter with the Joint Director of Agriculture in Mandya and the latter had informed him that no official from the department had written such a letter.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said he had asked the Superintendent of Police, Mandya, to hold a preliminary inquiry into the matter. “Prima facie it appears to be fake. But, we have to find out who has written the letter,” he said.

The Agriculture Minister, who is also Minister in charge of Mandya district, said it was a “conspiracy” to tarnish his reputation. Efforts to destroy his reputation were taking place repeatedly, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

