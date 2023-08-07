ADVERTISEMENT

Graft charges: Cheluvarayaswamy terms letter as ‘fake’

August 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The letter is alleged to have been written by Agriculture Dept. officials and submitted to the Governor

The Hindu Bureau

N. Cheluvarayaswamy

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday dismissed as “fake” a letter submitted by Agriculture Department officials to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot levelling corruption charges against him.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, the Minister said he had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe by the Chief Secretary to identify the persons behind such a letter which had names of department officials.

The Minister said he had discussed the matter with the Joint Director of Agriculture in Mandya and the latter had informed him that no official from the department had written such a letter.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said he had asked the Superintendent of Police, Mandya, to hold a preliminary inquiry into the matter. “Prima facie it appears to be fake. But, we have to find out who has written the letter,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agriculture Minister, who is also Minister in charge of Mandya district, said it was a “conspiracy” to tarnish his reputation. Efforts to destroy his reputation were taking place repeatedly, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US