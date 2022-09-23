Graft allegations: SC stays Lokayukta probe against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka High Court had restored the corruption complaint, following which, Mr. Yediyurappa had moved the Supreme Court in a special leave petition.

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 23, 2022 15:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on September 23, 2022 stayed a Lokayukta probe against former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the basis of a private complaint levelling graft allegations against him.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the respondent, Abraham T.J., an activist and president of the Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum, who had filed a complaint that Mr. Yediyurappa received ₹12.5 crore as bribe from a construction company in connection with a housing project of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The Special Court had refused to order an investigation for want of sanction even though it had found that “there are some material to refer the complaint for investigation”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Karnataka High Court had restored the corruption complaint, following which, Mr. Yediyurappa had moved the Supreme Court in a special leave petition.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Dave, for Mr. Yediyurappa, said the High Court could not have restored the case without obtaining prior sanction. The allegations refer to acts done in the course of official duties.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The opposite side countered that no prior sanction was required for a special court to order a probe on the basis of a private complaint.

"The bar for enquiry, inquiry or investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, without previous approval is only a fetter on the power of the police authorities. Wherever the court itself is in seisin of a private complaint and proceeds to order for investigation by the authorities pursuant to order under Section 156(3) of Cr.P.C., such a bar under Section 17A of the P.C. Act would not be an embargo on the court’s power,” the Karnataka High Court had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
corruption & bribery
judiciary (system of justice)
justice and rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app