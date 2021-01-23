Graduation Day of NIE held

Nearly 1,000 students of the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in the city received their provisional degree certificates at the Graduation Day programme held here on Saturday.

This was the 10th Graduation Day of NIE, which was established in 1946 and was granted academic autonomy by the Visvesvaraya Technological University in 2007.

In all, 1072 students under the autonomous scheme received their degrees.

G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, delivered the graduation day address and said that the New Education Policy (NEP) – 2020 has visualised an education system where the younger generation people are instilled deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect and deeds besides developing knowledge, skills, values and dispositions that support responsible commitment to society.

Referring to the pandemic, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the crisis has been surmounted and has been handled better than most developed countries. The country has gained the attention and respectability of the world because of the achievement in various fields. But the goal of wiping out every tear from every eyes remains unfulfilled, he added.

Describing the new graduates as an asset to the State and the nation, Prof. Hemantha Kumar expressed hope that many of them would become entrepreneurs and become job providers rather than job seekers.

The NIE management also felicitated 41 BE, 25 M.Tech and 3 MCA gold medallists besides felicitating 7 faculty members for getting their PhD.

K. Raghuveer, Principal, NIE, R.S. Rajkumar, President, NIE Board of Management, and others were present.