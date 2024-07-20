Graduation day of Mahajana College held

The graduation ceremony of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College in the city was held on Saturday in which 503 UG students and 461 PG students received their certificates on successful completion of their courses.

Of the 503 students who graduated, 125 passed out with distinction while 227 passed with first class, while among the postgraduates, 73 students passed with a distinction while 360 of them scored first class.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University B. Thimme Gowda, in his graduation day address, said that India’s asset was its human resources as the country had the highest population of young people but the ability to provide higher and quality education to them will determine the future of the State and the country.

He said training young people was of utmost and strategic importance but noted that the resources devoted to education was disproportionately small compared to many of India’s neighbours.

Dr. Thimme Gowda said that the world was undergoing changes in the employment landscape with scientific and technological advances in fields like big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence etc. While unskilled jobs are being taken over by machines, there was a greater demand for skilled workforce involving mathematics, computer science, data science etc in conjunction with multi-disciplinary abilities across science and humanities.

Referring to the role of higher education institutions (HEI) in the context of the rapidly changing world, Dr. Thimme Gowda said that the role of HEIs in this century extends beyond knowledge creation and dissemination to encompass new expectations for innovations that will have broader social and economic benefits.

He touched upon the New Education Policy and said that it envisages to bridge the gap between the current state of learning outcomes and what is required in the 21st century with qualitative changes in the UG and PG programmes to pursue multidisciplinary approach and to bring in flexibility into the system.

N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, urged the outgoing graduates and postgraduates to continue their learning as the world was rapidly evolving and driven by technological advancements. Let this graduation not be the end of your guest for knowledge but the beginning of a lifelong commitment to quality education, he added.

T. Muralidhar Bhagavat, president of Mahajana Education Society, T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, secretary, C.K. Renukacharya, Director, PG Centre, B.R. Jayakumari, principal, staff, and students were present.