Graduation Day of JSS Women’s College held

Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji and others at the 13th graduation day of JSS Womens College in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The 13 th graduation day of JSS Women’s College in the city was held on Saturday in which 670 students were eligible to receive their certificates.

Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh delivered the graduation day address. He appreciated the role of the college in spreading education. He said freeing women from the clutches of dogmatic beliefs and ensuring their place in the society is a noble task and he congratulated the institution for pursuing the lofty work.

The Minister said Indian culture has always respected women. He described culture as a complex whole which includes knowledge, art, morals, beliefs and innumerable other aspects handed down from generation to generation. ‘’My earnest appeal to the graduates is that they should always be aware that they have inherited a rich culture and they should preserve its essence and pass on the same to posterity.’’

Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivaratri Deshhikendra Swamiji; L. Nagendra, MLA; JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C.G.Betsurmath;, and teaching and non-teaching staff of the college were present.