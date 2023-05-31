HamberMenu
Graduation Day of GSSS college held

May 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 437 students who completed engineering and postgraduate courses received their certificates at the graduation day of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women held recently.

Aswathy Venugopal, Head of Campus Recruitment and Relations, Cognizant, India, was the chief guest and said that India’s youth could transform the globe and called upon the graduates to be part of the transformation and make their dreams come true. She advised them not to underestimate their potential and underlined the importance of self-belief to becoming successful.

Ms. Venugopal stressed upon the moral and ethical values to be adopted by students while acknowledging the support rendered by teachers, parents and other well-wishers who have helped them in attaining the degree.                          

The degree certificates were distributed to all the undergraduate and postgraduate students after which the oath was administered by S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

B.V. Srinivasa Gupta, Vice President, GSSS(R) Mysuru, presided, Gururaj K.S., Professor and Head, Department of ISE, Bharath R.K., Member and CEO, GSSS(R), Anupama B. Pandit, Administrative Officer, GSSS(R) and Shivakumar M., Principal, GSSSIETW, Mysuru, were present.

Karnataka / Mysore / students / universities and colleges

