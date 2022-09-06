Graduation Day held in Kalaburagi’s PDA Engineering College

Former Chairman of ISRO and Vikram Sarabhai Professor Dr. Kiran Kumar delivering the convocation speech during the 9th graduation ceremony at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Former Chairman of the Space Commission and Vikram Sarabhai Professor Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar Education said that there should be a continuous process to keep updating skills, students have to develop the habit of upgrading their skills set in line with the changing technology.

Dr. Kiran Kumar was delivering the convocation speech during the ninth graduation ceremony at Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. Cautioning the students to understand the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Kirankumar asked teachers to take a good hard look at the curriculum and the teaching methods so that the gap between a classroom and the workplace can be bridged.

He urged the higher education institutions and universities to make India a thriving hub of Knowledge and innovation. Skills that were the most advanced a decade ago have become obsolete today as new technologies came into existence taking the lead. Continuous learning gains relevance in this backdrop for it gives you an upper hand in this competitive and fast changing world, Dr.Kirankumar added.

He opined that it was time for higher education institutions to fully reorient their teaching methods and equip the teachers with new pedagogical skills in tune with the 21st century requirements. While we talk about learning, it is equally important to discuss unlearning and relearning. Without learning to unlearn, one cannot learn anything new.

He mentioned Dr. Vikram Sarabhai who pioneered in the Indian Space sector by using the technology to solve the challenges of the society. ISRO could make use of technologies like Push Broom scanning for early Indian Remote Sensing Satellites, 3-in-1 concept for INSAT series of satellites facilitating Meteorology, Communication and Broadcasting applications during its early years itself.

He said that the pace of technology growth is unpredictable; the world is also continuously experiencing the disruptive impact of technological developments. India is one of the fastest growing economies on the global platform. Further, India has a huge demographic advantage, about 15 million youths will join the workforce every year, for the next two decades, which gives India a unique competitive advantage, he said.

Raju Bannur, founder partner, TechStrong Consulting and Chief Operating Officer, InfoKrafts, Bengaluru also spoke on the occasion.

Gold Medals

Bushra Nousheen of Computer Science and Engineering Department bagged seven gold medals, followed by Nidhi Dongergaonkar of Electrical and Electronics Engineering with four gold medals and Mahalakhsmi of Civil engineering Department with three gold medals. A total of 32 gold medals were awarded to 21 meritorious students belonging to various disciplines. As many as 770 graduating students received their degree certificates on the occasion.

Bhima Shankar Bilgundi, President of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, Dr. S.R. Mise, principal of PDA Engineering College were present.