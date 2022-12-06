Graduation Day at JSS College for Women

December 06, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 14 th Graduates Day of JSS College for Women (Autonomous) will be held on the college premises in Saraswathipuram on December 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the College Principal H.B. Suresh said a total of 656 students had graduated from the college during the academic year 2020-21 out of which 268 had passed with distinction while 384 had passed in First Class and four had secured Second Class.

Litterateur Doddarange Gowda, who is also the president-designate for the 86 th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, will be the chief guest and deliver the Graduation Day address while wildlife conservation expert Ullas Karanth will preside over the function in the presence of Shivarathri Desikendra Swamiji and JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The medal and prize winners will be felicitated

Presently, the college is offering nine programmes under the Arts stream, seven programmes under Science stream and three programmes in Commerce stream besides three PhD programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US