Graduation Day at JSS College for Women

December 06, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 14 th Graduates Day of JSS College for Women (Autonomous) will be held on the college premises in Saraswathipuram on December 7.

A statement issued by the College Principal H.B. Suresh said a total of 656 students had graduated from the college during the academic year 2020-21 out of which 268 had passed with distinction while 384 had passed in First Class and four had secured Second Class.

Litterateur Doddarange Gowda, who is also the president-designate for the 86 th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, will be the chief guest and deliver the Graduation Day address while wildlife conservation expert Ullas Karanth will preside over the function in the presence of Shivarathri Desikendra Swamiji and JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath.

The medal and prize winners will be felicitated

Presently, the college is offering nine programmes under the Arts stream, seven programmes under Science stream and three programmes in Commerce stream besides three PhD programmes.

