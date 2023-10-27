ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates urged to register their names in voter list

October 27, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi Revenue Division Krishna Bajpai, who is also the Registrar of Voters, has said that new voters should apply for enrolling their names in the voter list of the North-East Graduates Constituency without waiting till the last date.

In a release here on Friday, he said that the revision process of the voter list began 25 days ago. However, it has been observed that graduate voters have not registered their names as expected.

Therefore, every eligible graduate should register their name to participate in the electoral process to strengthen democracy, he has appealed.

“Those who have obtained a degree before November 1, 2020, should submit their marks cards or convocation certificate, residential certificate or Aadhaar card with self-attestation and also with attestation by a gazetted officer before November 6, 2023,” he has said.

