Graduates urged to enrol themselves in voter list

October 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing discontentment over the disinterest of graduates in getting enrolled as voters in the North-Eastern Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council, Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi) Krishna Bajpai has appealed to eligible graduates to include their names in the electoral rolls.

“The process of revising the electoral rolls began on September 30. It is, however, found that eligible graduates have not enrolled in the expected numbers. I appeal to graduates to include their names in the electoral rolls within the stipulated time,” he said in a media note here on Sunday.

As per the information he provided, the revision of electoral rolls for the North-Eastern Graduates Constituency will continue till November 1. And, November 6 will be last date for applying.

“Since we are preparing new electoral rolls, those who have had their names in the old electoral rolls need to freshly apply in Form 18 to get their names included in the new rolls. People’s active participation is crucial in strengthening democracy,” he said.

The Regional Commissioner is the voter enrolment officer for the constituency. In the process, City Corporation Commissioners of Kalaburagi and Ballari, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars will serve as his subordinates.

“A person holding a degree obtained before November 1, 2020 from a university recognised three years prior to November 1, 2023, i.e., recognised before November 1, 2020, is eligible to get enrolled in the electoral rolls of the Graduates Constituency by applying in Form 18. One can visit the website www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in for more details,” Mr. Bajpai said.

