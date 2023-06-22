Graduates urge CM to cancel recruitment in Shivamogga agri-horticulture varsity

June 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Federation of Karnataka Agriculture and Horticulture Universities’ Dalit Students has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure the recruitment of teachers at Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences in Shivamogga is held as per the department-wise roster system.

In a letter to the CM on June 20, the representatives of the federation said that the teaching vacancies were filled up in the university by fixing the reservation roster, considering the university as a unit instead of each department as a unit. This method denied seats to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The university issued a notification in 2015 for 85 seats, for the first time since it came into existence in 2012. Then the reservation roster was fixed, treating each department as a unit, and a total of 41 seats were reserved for SC-ST candidates.

The same notification was withdrawn later to issue a fresh notification in 2019. In the revised notification, the university invited applications for 109 posts. However, this time the roster of reservations was fixed, considering the entire university as a unit. And, it ended up reserving only 18 seats out of 109 vacancies for the SC-ST candidates.

The federation argued that the university ignored the court’s rulings and the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission and the Social Welfare Department of Karnataka. It went ahead with the recruitment process, even after people concerned raised objections to the process.

The State government should verify the procedure, cancel the recruitment, and take action against the officers responsible. The office-bearers of the federation also demanded the government issue directions to the university to fix the roster of reservations considering each department as a unit, said Rahul C.R., president of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Students’s Association of GKVK in Bengaluru and an office-bearer of the federation. They have submitted a similar memorandum to Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy as well.

