ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates’ reception of JSS Pharmacy College to be held on June 30

June 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of JSS College of Pharmacy at a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

As part of the golden jubilee year of JSS College of Pharmacy, a constituent college of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, Samavartana, the graduates’ reception 2023, will be held on June 30 at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS Medical College here at 4 p.m.

In the presence of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, the graduates will receive their degrees from chief gest Shailendra Saraf, director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad.

To commemorate the golden jubilee, the college and the university have planned various events – alumni guest lecture series; alumni meet across the globe; seminars and workshops; national and international conferences; cultural fests and competitions; sports events; recognising the achievements of its alumni and felicitating its former principals, teaching and non-teaching staff who have significantly contributed for the college’s growth, the college authorities told a press conference here on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The JSS College of Pharmacy was founded in 1973 and it played an important role in advancing pharmacy education and research in the country, a college release said. “It was referred to as the “laboratory of pharmacy education” where innovative programme and practice concepts are conceptualized, tested and implemented,” it added.

The college has a drug testing lab which is approved by the government of Karnataka and is NABL accredited.

The college has been ranked among the top 10 pharmacy institutions by the NIRF for the past six years and is presently ranked 7th among the pharmacy colleges in the country (NIRF, 2023).

It offers programmes like D Pharma, B Pharma, B Pharm (Practice), Pharm D, M Pharm in 10 specialisations, and PhD. Recently, it introduced a residency programme in Oncology and Nephrology for the Pharm D students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US