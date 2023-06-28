Graduates’ reception of JSS Pharmacy College to be held on June 30

June 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

As part of the golden jubilee year of JSS College of Pharmacy, a constituent college of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, Samavartana, the graduates’ reception 2023, will be held on June 30 at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS Medical College here at 4 p.m.

In the presence of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, the graduates will receive their degrees from chief gest Shailendra Saraf, director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad.

To commemorate the golden jubilee, the college and the university have planned various events – alumni guest lecture series; alumni meet across the globe; seminars and workshops; national and international conferences; cultural fests and competitions; sports events; recognising the achievements of its alumni and felicitating its former principals, teaching and non-teaching staff who have significantly contributed for the college’s growth, the college authorities told a press conference here on Wednesday.

The JSS College of Pharmacy was founded in 1973 and it played an important role in advancing pharmacy education and research in the country, a college release said. “It was referred to as the “laboratory of pharmacy education” where innovative programme and practice concepts are conceptualized, tested and implemented,” it added.

The college has a drug testing lab which is approved by the government of Karnataka and is NABL accredited.

The college has been ranked among the top 10 pharmacy institutions by the NIRF for the past six years and is presently ranked 7th among the pharmacy colleges in the country (NIRF, 2023).

It offers programmes like D Pharma, B Pharma, B Pharm (Practice), Pharm D, M Pharm in 10 specialisations, and PhD. Recently, it introduced a residency programme in Oncology and Nephrology for the Pharm D students.