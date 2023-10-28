HamberMenu
Graduates reception for allied health students of JSS Medical college on Oct. 31

October 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 313 students from BSc, MSc, and Master of Public Health programmes will receive their graduation certificates at the Graduates Reception programme for allied health students of JSS Medical College at the college premises on October 31.

Twenty meritorious students from various programmes will also receive gold medals and meritorious certificates on the occasion, said a statement issued by JSS medical college, which is a constituent of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER).

Dr. Sucheta Banerjee Kurundkar, Principal Scientist and Chief of Training, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, who will be the chief guest for the occasion, will bestow the awards and medals to the meritorious students.

Dr. B.L. Sujatha Rathod, director of medical education, Government of Karnataka, and Director, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, Bengaluru, will preside over the function.

Executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath, pro-chancellor of JSSAHER Dr. B. Suresh, and Vice Chancellor of JSSAHER Dr. Surinder Singh will be the guests of honour in the presence of the seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, said a statement.

JSS Medical college has been offering courses in BSc, MSc and Masters in Public Health (MPH) programs in allied health sciences since 2010. “A total of 1,424 students have graduated in these courses so far,” the statement said.

Currently, 13 BSc programmes and 9 MSc programmes, besides the Masters in Public Health programme are being offered and a total of 313 students including 158 undergraduate and 155 post graduate students are graduating from various disciplines this year, the statement added.

