G.R. Chintala is new chairman of NABARD

G.R. Chintala is the new chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

He has served in various capacities in the bank, including as managing director, NABARD Financial Services Ltd., a subsidiary of NABARD, in Bengaluru.

Mr. Chintala took over from Harsha Kumar Bhanwala on Wednesday, said an official press release. P.V. S. Suryakumar and Shaji K.V. assumed charge as deputy managing directors, NABARD.

All top officials of the bank have been working from Bengaluru owing to rampant spread of COVOD-19 cases at the bank’s headquarters in Mumbai and owing to restrictions on travel. All three top officials took charge in Bengaluru.

Mr. Suryakumar joined NABARD in 1986 and has handled a variety of functions such as appraisal, funding, and monitoring of projects. He worked across various States, including Karnataka.

Mr. Shaji has 26 years of banking experience in Canara Bank and his last assignment was as general manager at the corporate office. His last project was recent amalgamation of SyndicateBank into Canara Bank.

