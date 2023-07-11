GPS must for vehicles transporting sand, says Yadgir DC

July 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Yadgir

Vehicle transporting minerals or sand must have Global Positioning System (GPS) under One State One GPS Scheme introduced to curb illegal sand extraction in the district, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said.

Chairing a district-level sand monitoring committee meeting in Yadgir on Monday, she said that the officers of the departments concerned should take immediate action on this.

The Deputy Commissioner said that each vehicle must have GPS and strictly directed the officials to seize vehicles and cancel licence if any vehicle is found without GPS.

Then, officers informed her that a total of 84 vehicles are transporting minerals and of these, 28 have GPS and now, the concerned will be directed to install GPS in their vehicles.

She said that there will be no permission to extract sand between June and October as per the guidelines issued by the State government and action will be taken against anyone extracting sand thus.

She further said that legal action should be taken against those extracting sand without authentic documents issued by the officers concerned.

The officers informed the Deputy Commissioner that sand blocks that are located in Yakshinti, Channur, Konkal, Kumanur, Gaddesuguar, Shivapur, Gonal, Koulur, Sugur, Hemmadagi, Chowdeshwarihal, Hemanur and Shellagi village have been given to Hutti Gold Mines.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Senior Scientist of Mines and Geology Pushpawati, Manager of Hutti Gold Mines Venkateshmurthy and others were present.