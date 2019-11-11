GPs directed to identify 1 acre govt. land to deal with waste

Taking a serious note of the unhygienic conditions of the outskirts of Mysuru, following the dumping of solid waste in violation of the norms, the district administration has asked gram panchayats (GPs) within the ‘Greater Mysuru’ periphery to deal with it on priority.

The GPs and the revenue authorities have been asked to identify a government land — measuring not less than one acre — in each panchayat limit for the management of waste.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar acknowledged the problem and added that the PDOs of the GPs had been directed to establish a “feasible plan” soon for ending the nuisance.

Mr. Sankar said that he met them along with the ZP CEO and the MCC Commissioner to discuss solutions to the garbage menace.

Among the GPs are Yelwal, Srirampura, Hinkal, Koorgalli, and Bogadi.

He told The Hindu that the GPs are empowered to establish a site for the scientific disposal of solid waste generated within their jurisdictions. The waste needs to be segregated into wet and dry waste as per the norms and cannot be dumped randomly as it may pose a public health threat.

Each GP will get ₹20 lakh for the purpose, he added.

“The issue of getting suitable government land is a challenge. Once the land is identified, the remaining things can be achieved without any difficulty. I hope by November-end, something will come forward,” said Mr. Sankar.

The Hindu had carried a report on how Yelwal, on the city outskirts, has turned into a waste dumpyard with parched lakebeds targeted.

Expressing concern over this habit, Mr. Sankar said: “This could cause contamination of groundwater”.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which has been handling nearly 450 tonnes of solid waste daily, is learnt to have come forward to help the GPs in handling the dry waste. It has apparently offered to collect the dry waste (if segregated) generated in the GP limits.