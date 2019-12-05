GP vice-president climbs building roof in protest

The vice-president of Moodugoppa Gram Panchayat in Hosanagar taluk climbed the roof a building, which hosts the office of Range Forest Officer (RFO), in nearby Nagara village on Thursday against the alleged delay in regularisation of houses constructed by the residents on government revenue land.

As many as 128 families that reside in survey number 220 in Moodugoppa Gram Panchayat limits had applied for regularisation of houses constructed on revenue land under section 94 C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. The residents had staged several protests against the delay in regularisation and in conferring title deeds to them.

On Wednesday morning, Karunakara Shetty, vice-president of the gram panchayat, climbed the building and began raising slogans against the delay. He said dilly-dallying by the officials of the Department of Forest to issue a no-objection certificate for regularisation had resulted in the delay. Adarsh, Range Forest Officer, came out of his office immediately and requested Mr. Shetty to come down, but the latter refused.

On hearing about the protest, Mohan Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, arrived to the spot.

After he assured to resolve the issue, Mr. Shetty came down.

In the meeting held later, Mr. Kumar said that the NoC would be issued after completion of the ongoing joint survey by the Forest and Revenue departments in Moodugoppa to fix the boundaries of land on which the houses have been built.

Meanwhile, Kagodu Thimmappa, former Minister, visited the office of Assistant Commissioner in Sagar city on Thursday and requested for clearing the applications submitted in rural areas under section 94 C for regularisation of houses.