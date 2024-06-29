ADVERTISEMENT

GP secretaries to register births and deaths from July 1

Published - June 29, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

They are now empowered to issue certificates, after taking up the registration procedure at the panchayat level

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at a programme organised in Mandya on Saturday to train the gram panchayat secretaries on the registration of birth and death and issuance of certificates from July 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a bid to make birth and death certificates easily procurable, the gram panchayats (GPs) will start issuing the documents starting July 1. GP secretaries are now empowered to register births and deaths and issue the certificates to whoever seeks them at the panchayats.

At a programme in Mandya on Saturday on strengthening the procedure of registration of births and deaths, engaging the GP secretaries, Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif, who inaugurated the programme, said the registration of births and deaths was enforced in 1969. As the procedure is made easy, with the public easily procuring the certificates, the government has empowered the GP secretaries as the registration authorities for births and deaths.

He said the GP secretaries would now discharge the role as the authority for registering births and deaths and issue the certificates from July 1. In this regard, the programme was organised where the secretaries got training on the procedure. They must discharge their duties in such a way that the public should not be inconvenienced, and the certificates have to be issued within the prescribed time, registering the births and deaths within 30 days.

Explaining the importance of birth and death certificates as key documents, and their use and objectives, he said the public have to register births and deaths with the authority within 30 days from the occurrence. They can avail of the certificates at the GPs.

