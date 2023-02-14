ADVERTISEMENT

GP president stages dharna on terrace in Shivamogga

February 14, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Hassan

His demand has been to appoint regular doctors at the Health and Wellness Centre in Nagara

The Hindu Bureau

Karunakara Shetty, president of Mundugoppa GP, staged a protest on the terrace of healthcare centre at Nagara in Hosanagara taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karunakara Shetty, the president of Mundugoppa Gram Panchayat in Shivamogga’s Hosanagar taluk staged a dharna on Tuesday, February 14, by climbing on top of the roof of the Health and Wellness Centre in Nagara, Hobli center, demanding for regular doctors at the center.

The centre has the sanctioned strength of two medical officers. However, for many months, medical officers were posted on a temporary basis with no signing authority. Every other day a new doctor would work there.

“I had urged the officers repeatedly to post doctors on a regular basis. Those doctors with no signing authority cannot conduct a post-mortem or handle medicolegal cases. Nagara is the head quarter of a hobli with a population of more than 20,000. The villagers have to go to Mangaluru or Manipal for healthcare. “As they did not budge, I staged a dharna on the terrace,” Mr. Karunakara Shetty told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shetty began the protest around 10 a.m. and continued until 3 p.m. By the afternoon, senior officers had issued an order assigning two doctors to the center. Dr. Lavanya Naik and Dr. Surekha B.A. were posted to duty at the centre. “I withdrew the protest only after the letter of delegation was shown to me,” he said.

Karunakara Shetty had staged similar protests earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US