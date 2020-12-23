GP polls: Voter turnout in three districts crosses 85 p.c.

In Mysuru district, the highest voting was recorded in K.R. Nagar at 87.18 per cent

The first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar registered a big turnoutwith the polling in the three districts crossing 85 per cent. The consolidated details of the number of votes polled in the districts was released, giving the break-up of the taluk-wise polling.

In Mysuru district, 85.50 per cent was recorded with the highest voting recorded in K.R. Nagar with 87.18 per cent.

Out of 6,10,514 people who voted, 3,11,405 were male and 2,99,109 were female. In total, 148 GPs went to polls in 1,100 polling booths.

The break-up of the poll percentage in other taluks: Hunsur 86.29; Periyapatna 86.16; H.D. Kote 82.01 and Sargur 84.17.

A total of 77 GPs went to polls in Chamarajnagar and Gundlupet taluks, registering a turnout of 85.70 per cent - 1,69,391 men and 1,68,349 women and four others had cast their votes. The total number of people who voted was 3,37,744.

In Chamarajanagar district, polling was held for 43 GPs in Chamarajnagar taluk and 34 in Gundlupet taluk in the first phase. In Gundlupet, the turnout was 88.26 per cent while it was 83.94 per cent in Chamarajnagar taluk.

In Mandya, where the election was held for 125 GPs in Mandya, Malavalli and Maddur taluks, the overall poll percentage was 86.72. Out of 5,24,193 voters, 2,64,395 men and 2,59,792 women cast their ballots. The highest turnout was registered in Mandya at 88.04 per cent. Maddur recorded 87.05 per cent polling and Malavalli recorded 84.80 per cent. The total number of segments that went to polls was 921.

Compared to the three districts, the turnout in Kodagu was slightly smaller at 77.35 per cent. Somwarpet taluk recorded 78.70 per cent polling and Madikeri 75.09 per cent.