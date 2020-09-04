GP polls: Postal ballot for COVID-19 patients

BENGALURU

Those who have contracted COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment either in hospitals or under home isolation too can exercise their franchise in the gram panchayat elections. They, however, have to use the option of postal ballot.

The State Election Commission, which has come out with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the elections to the gram panchayats, said a separate order/guidelines would be issued in this regard.

The SOPs state that those who have tested positive for the infection can file their nominations through their proposers.

Similarly, candidates who have tested positive are barred from taking up public campaigns or meeting people in groups.

It is mandatory for all the voters and officials to wear masks during voting. Similarly, victory celebrations by candidates have been banned and also officials have been told to desist from the practice of greeting the victorious candidates by shaking their hands.