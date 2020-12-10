GP polls: Kodagu seeks Kasargod DC’s support

Videoconference discusses steps to be taken on the inter-State border

Shankar Bennur

Even as the elections to gram panchayats are fast approaching, the Kodagu district administration had consultation with the administration of Kasaragod in Kerala on the steps to be taken on the inter-State border for ensuring free and fair elections.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, Annies Kanmani Joy, and her Kasaragod counterpart D. Sabith Babu, and Dakshina Kannada counterpart K.V. Rajendra took part in the consultations through a videoconference on Wednesday.

Ms. Joy urged the Kasargod DC to declare “dry day” on the day of GP election in a radius of five km from the border.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, which shares its borders with Kasaragod, also sought cooperation from the Kasaragod administration on the day of election.

A release from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Madikeri, said the Deputy Commissioner of Kasaragod assured all help during the elections.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh and other senior revenue, police and transport department officials from Kodagu were present.