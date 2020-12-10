GP polls: Kodagu seeks Kasargod DC’s support

•Kodagu DC Annies Kanmani Joy and the DCs of Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada take part in a video conference in connection with the steps to be taken on the inter-state border in view of forthcoming elections to the gram panchayats
Shankar Bennur
Even as the elections to gram panchayats are fast approaching, the Kodagu district administration had consultation with the administration of Kasaragod in Kerala on the steps to be taken on the inter-State border for ensuring free and fair elections.
The Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, Annies Kanmani Joy, and her Kasaragod counterpart D. Sabith Babu, and Dakshina Kannada counterpart K.V. Rajendra took part in the consultations through a videoconference on Wednesday.
Ms. Joy urged the Kasargod DC to declare “dry day” on the day of GP election in a radius of five km from the border.
The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, which shares its borders with Kasaragod, also sought cooperation from the Kasaragod administration on the day of election.
A release from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Madikeri, said the Deputy Commissioner of Kasaragod assured all help during the elections.
Kodagu Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh and other senior revenue, police and transport department officials from Kodagu were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath