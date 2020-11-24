GP polls: JD(S) to hold meeting on November 28

Bengaluru

24 November 2020 00:01 IST

As the countdown for announcement of dates for the gram panchayat polls by the Karnataka State Election Commission has begun with the High Court setting a deadline, the Janata Dal (Secular) has called a meeting of its leaders on November 28 in Bengaluru.

The meeting will be attended by legislators, former legislators, district and taluk unit heads, and party leaders. A press note said the discussion is significant in the light of the election commission expected to announce dates for polling to 5,800 gram panchayats. The ruling BJP had tried to postpone the elections, it added.

The release said the meeting will discuss election-related irregularities committed by the BJP in the polls held in the recent past, and that discussions will revolve strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

